Former Lowellville police chief pleads guilty to stealing from d - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Lowellville police chief pleads guilty to stealing from dead man, other charges

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The former police chief of the Village of Lowellville has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, including allegations that he stole thousands of dollars from a dead man's home. 

Forty-two-year-old Rick Jamrozik pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to charges to a felony charge of theft in office and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.  

Jamrozik also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempted aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools, and domestic violence. 

According to the Ohio Attorney General, the charges stem from an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Mahoning County Sheriff's Office into allegations that Jamrozik physically abused a former girlfriend. 

The woman has also filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Campbell,  Lowellville, their mayors, police chiefs and Mahoning County Sheriff, Jerry Greene. She claimed they were conspiring to protect Jamrozik.

During the course of that investigation, authorities say they also found that Jamrozik, while working as a coroner's investigator to remove a dead body from a Youngstown home in 2015, stole more than $2,500 from the deceased man.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. However, Jamrozik's peace officer certificate will be revoked due to the felony conviction. 

