Plan ahead for your pet before heading on vacation

It's the unofficial start of summer and if you plan on hitting the road in the coming months, now is the time to start planning for your pets.

"In past times we would just give the dogs or cats a sedative, like a heavy tranquilizer, and it's really not appropriate because they're still anxious," said veterinarian John Daugherty with Poland Veterinary Centre.

Dr. Daugherty recommends to truly help your pet cope with stress to explore behavioral modification techniques.

"We can award them for calm behaviors. Gradually introduce things that they are afraid of, like thunderstorms for example. There are audio tapes you can buy," said Daugherty.

For some pets though, medications will still be needed. Trazadone is relatively new one to the veterinarian world.

"It seems to work very well for things like thunderstorm phobias, noise phobias, fireworks, things like that," said Daugherty.

For dogs, there is a product called Adaptil that is available in a spray form as well as a collar. Dr. Daugherty said it is a pheromone that helps to make some dogs feel safer and less anxious.

For cats, there is also a pheromone product called Feliway that has similar effects. It comes as a spray, and as a diffuser that plugs into an electric outlet.

Dr. Daugherty said, "We have had great success in using towels that have been sprayed with Feliway as a drape over cat's pet taxis, as well as for them to sit on during exams. It really seems to calm a lot of cats, and reduces aggression in those who have that tendency as well."

If you're boarding your pet there are also some tips and tricks to think of prior to hitting the road. One is to bring something that smells like home, maybe a blanket or a pillow, to help comfort the pet.

Also, always remember to pack the food your pet is used to eating.

"Even if it's home cooked food, cook it ahead of time and bring it into the boarding kennel," said Dr. Daugherty. "Because if you switch somebody's diet and they're already in a stressful situation very likely they're going to get an upset stomach."

