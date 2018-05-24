Girard child rape suspect sentenced

A Girard man was sentenced after pleading guilty to raping a child.

Donald Bonetti accepted a plea deal Thursday and was sentenced to serve four years in prison.

Bonetti was charged in September after the Trumbull County Children Services interviewed the victim in the case, who was 15 years old at the time.

Police say children services told officers that the victim said she had been being raped by Bonetti since she was 7 years old.

He faced charges including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted rape.