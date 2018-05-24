Ohio EPA announces grants to help fight mosquito-borne viruses

The Ohio EPA announced Thursday that it will be giving nearly $700,000 to help fight mosquito-borne viruses.

"The Mosquito Control Grant program has been a major success," said EPA Director Craig Butler.

"We have developed an innovative way to put dollars from the State's Scrap Tire Fund to work to help local health departments create mosquito surveillance and control programs to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses," Butler said.

Grants totaling $673,630 are being distributed to 28 counties, six cities, and five villages.

Over the last three years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded more than $3.5 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs, according to a release.