New Sharon 'ROAR Center' to help recovering addicts

The community got the chance to look at a new recovery center in Sharon.

Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery, or "ROAR," hosted a soft open Thursday afternoon.

The center will function as a drop-in center for those in recovery so they can socialize and find sober activities to do.

These activities include things like coffee hours, pool, darts and reading books.

"ROAR" will also hold family events and provide support and education.

The Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness helped secure funding for the center.