OVI checkpoints set for Mahoning County on Saturday

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is expected to release more information about when and where they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

An early media release from the task force announced that the checkpoint would be conducted on Saturday.

The task force has in the past revealed exact times and locations shortly before the checkpoint is scheduled to begin.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.

There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and weekend.