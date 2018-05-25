Youngstown man found dead fifteen days after disappearance

The Mahoning County Coroner is still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of a Youngstown man who was reported missing ten days before his body was found on the city's South Side.

Youngstown Police tell 21 News that the body found Tuesday near Plum and Joseph Streets has been identified as that of 42-year-old Robert Miller.

According to police, a missing person report for Miller had been filed on May 12.

Investigators say that the remains were in a state of decomposition.

According to the missing person report, a friend of Miller told police she hadn't seen him since he left his South Side home on May 7 when he told her, “Where I'm going I won't need my animals,” referring to his pets.

The woman said Miller was upset after receiving paperwork notifying him that charges in a criminal case against him had been elevated to felonies.

Mahoning County Court records show that Miller was indicted on charges of trespassing and criminal damaging on April 19.

There has been no ruling on what caused Miller's death. Police continue to investigate.

