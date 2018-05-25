Youngstown man found dead fifteen days after disappearance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man found dead fifteen days after disappearance

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Robert Miller Robert Miller
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner is still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of a Youngstown man who was reported missing ten days before his body was found on the city's South Side.

Youngstown Police tell 21 News that the body found Tuesday near Plum and Joseph Streets has been identified as that of 42-year-old Robert Miller.

According to police, a missing person report for Miller had been filed on May 12.

Investigators say that the remains were in a state of decomposition.

According to the missing person report, a friend of Miller told police she hadn't seen him since he left his South Side home on May 7 when he told her, “Where I'm going I won't need my animals,” referring to his pets.

The woman said Miller was upset after receiving paperwork notifying him that charges in a criminal case against him had been elevated to felonies.

Mahoning County Court records show that Miller was indicted on charges of trespassing and criminal damaging on April 19.

There has been no ruling on what caused Miller's death. Police continue to investigate.

Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are working to identify a body found on the city's South Side.

According to police, the body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plum and Joseph Streets, not far from Oak Hill Cemetary.

The police report lists the gender and race of the body as unknown and notes that it was in a state of decomposition.

It's not known how long the body had been there.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Youngstown Kiwanis Club provides technology for centers

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
    Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>

  • The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    The Walnut Grove playground is officially open to public

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
    The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.  Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs.  Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>

  • City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    City of Canfield held dual dedication event on Friday

    Friday, May 25 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-05-25 23:54:16 GMT

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>

    The city of Canfield held a memorable dedication event on Friday at Canfield City Hall.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms