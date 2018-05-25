6 women in inner tubes rescued after being stranded on river

FREEMANSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Six women riding inner tubes were rescued after they became trapped on a river in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports the group entered the Lehigh River around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Freemansburg-Bethlehem bridge. Freemansburg assistant fire chief Don Lasso says the current became too strong so the tubers made their way over to a small island where they became stranded.

A fire rescue boat responded and took the women back to shore in two groups. Officials say the women, described as in their 20s, were not injured.

Lasso says the tubers didn't have life vests on. He also says the river's water levels were high and the current was too strong for tubing.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.