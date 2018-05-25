Website raising money to keep Bazetta Park open

Bazetta Township Trustees are taking further steps to make sure residents have a park where they can relax and play.

Trustees on Friday voted to remove funding of the park form the township's general fund and create a separate budget for park operation.

Township Fiscal Officer Rita Drew tells 21 News that trustees want people to be able to see that money raised for the park is being directed there and not somewhere else.

After the failure of a .25 mill levy this month, township officials said dwindling funds threatened to close the park after July 4th.

On Thursday the Cafaro Foundation donated $17,000 to keep the park open.

In addition, an effort to raise more money for the park is underway on the crowd-funding website, YouCaring.com.

As of noon Friday the site had pledges for more than $5,300.