A hot holiday weekend with July-like temperatures!

Saturday will begin with a little bit of sunshine, but clouds will increase quickly. Though the first part of the day will be dry, the afternoon will bring a chance for showers and storms likely firing up toward dinner time.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be mostly dry with a slight chance for a shower or storm on Sunday or Monday. Temperatures will be well above average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.

The hot weather will continue into the workweek, and the chance for storms will return on Wednesday afternoon.