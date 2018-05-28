New Beaver Twp. K-9 on duty

Beaver Township Police have a new partner to help them track down drugs and fight other crimes.

Argo, the department's new K-9, has completed training, according to his handler Officer Chris Albert who adds that they've already made one arrest.

Police were able to add Argo to the force after receiving a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund.

The donation not only allowed the police department to replace its aging K-9 Hero but allowed an officer to become certified to train dogs from neighboring agencies in the future.

The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the U.S.