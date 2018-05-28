Suspect accused of murdering father arrested in Columbiana County

A murder suspect is in the Summit County Jail after being arrested in Columbiana County.

On Monday, May 28th, Macedonia police said they received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at a home on Griswold Circle, located between Ohio 8 and Interstate 271.

Officers on the scene said they found two victims in the bedroom of the house when they arrived.

A press release by the Macedonia Fire Department said that a 58-year-old woman was tended to and taken to Akron City Hospital.

A 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Clark, as the victims' son.

He is currently in custody after his arrest near Minerva.

