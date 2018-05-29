Assault charges filed after women pulled from Warren crash by ja - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Assault charges filed after women pulled from Warren crash by jaws of life

WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly ramming a car into a tree and sending four people, including herself, to the hospital. 

Twenty-four-year-old Alexis Estes was booked over the weekend on four charges of vehicular assault. 

According to a police report, the charges set from an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash that left two people stuck inside a car in Warren.

Warren Fire Department says the crash happened on Douglas Street NW just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews say two women stuck in the vehicle and they had to use the jaws of life to get them out.

When the women were finally pulled from the car one of the passengers told officers that they had been at a supermarket on N. Park Avenue when an argument began between Estes and a passenger in the other car. 

The woman told officers that Estes was yelling racial slurs at them. After leaving the supermarket, a report says the women noticed Estes following them in another car. 

A report says the driver of the car began to move to the side of the road but was rammed from behind by Estes. 

During their interview with Estes, officers say she told them that she had been driving away when the victims sped in front of her and slammed on their brakes. 

Following the crash, Estes along with the passenger in her vehicle, and two passengers from the other car were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment. Two of the women were listed as suffering "major injury". 

A police report says Estes agreed to take a blood-alcohol test after admitting to having taken "three shots". A report says that Estes was issued a summons for operating a vehicle while impaired. 

A passenger in the other vehicle was also arrested on an unrelated warrant. 
 

