Youngstown attorney in court for drunk driving charge

A Youngstown attorney appeared in municipal court on Wednesday to answer two charges of OVI and one count of failing to keep an assured clear distance.

Lawyer Adam Hunt, 47, was cited less than a block away from the municipal courthouse after allegedly crashing into another vehicle on Phelps Street shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A police report says officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Hunt. When officers asked Hunt why he was there a report says that he told them he didn't know and proceeded to insist that he "wasn't in no f***** crash."

Hunt was reportedly subjected to a breathalyzer test, however, a 20 minute mandatory observation period had to be restarted several times after Hunt allegedly told officers that he had used a breath spray, managed to begin chewing a tic-tac, and complaining about needing to use the restroom.

Nearly an hour after the crash, Hunt underwent the breathalyzer test and was shown to have a blood alcohol content of 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit.

However, a report says that officers also requested a urine test to be sure that the results were not wrong.

A pre-trial hearing for Hunt is scheduled for July 31 in municipal court.

Court records indicate that Hunt currently has a pending charge of OVI in Warren Municipal Court as well. Those charges were filed earlier this month.

According to the Ohio Bar Association, Hunt was licensed as an attorney in 2010 after studying at the University of Akron.

State records report that Hunt has never faced any disciplinary actions as an attorney.