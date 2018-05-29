Struthers man hits two people with vehicle as it's being repossessed

A Struthers man is behind bars after police said he struck two people with his vehicle while it was being repossessed.

Police said a man from the debt collection agency called them around 4 am Sunday to stand by while he repossessed silver 2016 Dodge Dart on Elm Street.

He told police it was because the last time he tried to take it, he was nearly run over when the owner tried to drive away.

The owner of that vehicle, 42-year-old William Johns Deal, got out of his home without pants on, got into the vehicle as it was being repossessed and fled the scene.

While fleeing, Johns Deal struck two men with his vehicle, according to the police report.

Police caught Johns-Deal on Walnut Street at Elm Court and took him into custody.

He is charged with felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Both the man from the debt collection agency and the other man struck had minor injuries.