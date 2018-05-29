Struthers man hits two people with vehicle as it's being reposse - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers man hits two people with vehicle as it's being repossessed

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

A Struthers man is behind bars after police said he struck two people with his vehicle while it was being repossessed.

Police said a man from the debt collection agency called them around 4 am Sunday to stand by while he repossessed silver 2016 Dodge Dart on Elm Street.

He told police it was because the last time he tried to take it, he was nearly run over when the owner tried to drive away.

The owner of that vehicle, 42-year-old William Johns Deal, got out of his home without pants on, got into the vehicle as it was being repossessed and fled the scene.

While fleeing, Johns Deal struck two men with his vehicle, according to the police report. 

Police caught Johns-Deal on Walnut Street at Elm Court and took him into custody.

He is charged with felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. 

Both the man from the debt collection agency and the other man struck had minor injuries.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms