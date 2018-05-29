Neshannock teen recognized by U.S. Representative Kelly

A sophomore at Neshannock High School has been recognized for going above and beyond to keep her sister's name alive.

Tuesday evening, 16-year-old Grace Beal was presented the Community Champion Award from U.S. Representative Mike Kelly.

Beal is the youngest recipient of the award and was selected for her work creating the non-profit 'Layups for Lucy' and raising more than $70,000 for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

"The eleven months Lucy was alive was some of the greatest and some of the very, very worst times in my life and although I am forever grateful for those great times I am also thankful for during those dark times when I had Children's (Hospital) to be there for me," said Beal talking about the support services offered.

"The idea is to make sure we recognize the champions in our community, but also encourage everybody who lives in the community to say, 'You too can be a champion.' Just step up and serve," said Rep. Kelly.

Beal's sister Lucy died when she was just 11 months old from congenital heart disease.

More on Layups for Lucy can be found on the non-profit's Facebook page.