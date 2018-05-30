Jury recommends death penalty for man convicted in Youngstown be - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jury recommends death penalty for man convicted in Youngstown beating death

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Lance Hundley Lance Hundley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The jury that found 48-year-old Lance Hundley guilty of beating a Youngstown woman to death, setting her home on fire, and attacking her mother has determined that they believe he should be sentenced to death for the crimes.

The jury that convicted Hundley of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated arson heard arguments on Wednesday from a prosecuting attorney and Hundley himself, as to whether or not he should be executed or sent to prison for killing 41-year-old Erika Huff in 2015.

In a bizarre twist, Judge Maureen Sweeney granted Hundley to speak for himself instead of using an attorney to present arguments during Wednesday's so-called mitigation phase of the proceedings. However, Sweeney had Hundley sign a document acknowledging that he is aware of what he is doing.

After hearing from the prosecutor and Hundley for about an hour, the jury began deliberations Wednesday morning.

Around 4 p.m. the jury was deadlocked 11 to 1. Judge Sweeney ordered that if there was no verdict by 4:30 p.m. they would be sequestered for the night in a nearby motel. 

A short while later the jurors announced that they reached the unanimous decision that Hundley should face the death penalty. 

Prosecutors say Hundley attacked Huff at her home on Cleveland Street, beat her to death, and then set the home on fire to cover up the crime.

Officials say when Hundley encountered Huff's mother, Denise Johnson outside the home, he attacked her with a claw hammer.

Officers responding to calls for help removed an air conditioner from the back of the home and rescued Johnson.

After that rescue, they found Huff's body. Huff was confined to a wheelchair, unable to walk because she suffered from MS.

Police originally said Hundley was living in the home and was inside when police arrived. Hundley was arrested and was also taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for injuries.

Erika had a six-year-old daughter who was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney will actually be the one who passes sentence. Sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 5th at 11 a.m.

