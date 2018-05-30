Company linked to Meijer stores eyes Boardman zone change

Trustees are wondering if the future holds a one stop shopping store for Boardman like one planned for Austintown Township.

Boardman Trustee Tom Costello tells 21 News that a company that has been known to develop property for the Meijer retail chain is seeking a zone change on property along the north side of Route 224 and east of Lockwood Boulevard.

Costello says most of the land is already zoned for commercial use, but Carnegie Management and Development is asking that commercial zoning be granted for another four acres that are now zoned for residential use.

The township has received no paperwork indicating that Carnegie is interested in building a Meijer store on the property, according to Costello.

Calling itself a pioneer of the “one-stop shopping” concept, the Meijer website says its more than 200 stores offer foods and national items in six states.

The site of the former Austintown Middle School on Mahoning Avenue has been cleared to make way for a Meijer store.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis tells 21 News that the store is not expected to open until 2019 or 2020.

The county planning commission has already approved the zone change in Boardman. The Township Zoning Commision is scheduled to meet on June 5 to consider the change. If that is approved, township trustees will vote on the change on June 11.

According to the Meijer website, it is the nation’s 19th largest privately held company, with more than 65,000 employees.