Company linked to Meijer stores eyes Boardman zone change - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Company linked to Meijer stores eyes Boardman zone change

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Trustees are wondering if the future holds a one stop shopping store for Boardman like one planned for Austintown Township.

Boardman Trustee Tom Costello tells 21 News that a company that has been known to develop property for the Meijer retail chain is seeking a zone change on property along the north side of Route 224 and east of Lockwood Boulevard.

Costello says most of the land is already zoned for commercial use, but Carnegie Management and Development is asking that commercial zoning be granted for another four acres that are now zoned for residential use.

The township has received no paperwork indicating that Carnegie is interested in building a Meijer store on the property, according to Costello.

Calling itself a pioneer of the “one-stop shopping” concept, the Meijer website says its more than 200 stores offer foods and national items in six states.

The site of the former Austintown Middle School on Mahoning Avenue has been cleared to make way for a Meijer store.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis tells 21 News that the store is not expected to open until 2019 or 2020.

The county planning commission has already approved the zone change in Boardman. The Township Zoning Commision is scheduled to meet on June 5 to consider the change. If that is approved, township trustees will vote on the change on June 11.

According to the Meijer website, it is the nation’s 19th largest privately held company, with more than 65,000 employees.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms