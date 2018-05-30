Nasser Hamad speaks out in prison interview about Howland shootings

On November 9th, 2017, Nasser Hamad was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole for the fatal shooting of two and wounding of three on his property.

Hamad is currently serving his sentence at the Pickaway Correctional Institution, just south of Columbus.

The convicted Howland killer continues to maintain his innocence.

Hamad says he was acting in self-defense the day he opened gunfire on the five people who came to his Route 46 home.

He says he's appealing his murder conviction.

"If my story was told right, it would have been changed big time," Hamad said.

Hamad is convinced his three attorneys conspired against him during his trial in Trumbull County last year, alleging they did not use enough of the evidence from Facebook in court that he claims proved he was taunted by young men.

He says turning a gun on them after a physical fight was his only option that day. Hamad says he does not regret pulling the trigger.

"No, I was saving my life," he said. "I was in danger and nobody knows what it was like there. Even the witnesses said there was five or six people attacking me and make no mistake when I came out with a gun, this was self-defense."

Hamad says he called 911 prior to the shooting and that there are tapes to prove it.

21 News reached out to Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker. Becker says there's no evidence of those calls happening on the day of the shooting, something he laid out during the trial.

Hamad says he's trying to hire another attorney to represent him through the appeals process. Right now he doesn't have an attorney because he says a good one is hard to find.

Hamad is convinced everyone involved, from the investigation to the trial, was conspiring against him.

He made multiple allegations that the Trumbull County Sheriff had it out for him before during the investigation and that the prosecution brought multiple police officers into the courtroom to make him look guilty. Hamad says he plans to push for charges against them as he works to appeal his conviction.

21 News has recently reported on his health and the fact that he's been getting cancer treatment.

When asked if he had terminal cancer, this was his response:

"Terminal, you know, what does terminal mean? People that are healthy die," he said. "The state was refusing me care, zero care what so ever. I had to get a lawyer on it, but they don't have my chemo, very bad care I'm getting here so far."

When asked if he had any remorse for shooting and killing 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside his Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25 of 2016, he said that shouldn't be the question.

"I think the question should be rephrased, do I have any remorse saving my life? No," he said. "When you're in fear and in constant fear and nobody's helping you and all the sudden people come to kill you that day? Absolutely not."

Hamad believes local law enforcement didn't do enough to stop the ongoing feud that spilled over from social media in the months leading up to the shooting.