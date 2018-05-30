ODNR hosting "Fishing from a Kayak" program in Columbiana County

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is hosting a "Fishing from a Kayak" program on Saturday, June 16.

The program will be at the Sprucevale area of Beaver Creek State Park from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The basics of fishing from a kayak will be taught, starting with an introduction to kayak safety.

The rest of the session will be spent on the water fishing for several species of fish. ODNR says the sportfish species that will most likely be caught include smallmouth bass, sauger, and walleye.

ODNR officials say the program is free, however, pre-registration is required.

The program is for adults and children who have the strength to paddle a kayak and follow safety instructions.

Participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants over 16 must have a fishing license.

If you are interested in reserving a space for the program, call Ken Fry, ODNR Division of Wildlife, at (330) 245-3030.