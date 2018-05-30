Ohio girl dies after being hit by trailer on father's truck

Liberty Township Police are crediting social media for helping detectives track down a lawnmower stolen from a township church and the two men suspected of stealing it.More >>
A family escaped safely from their burning home in Weathersfield early Friday, but one of their pets didn't make it out.More >>
A Texas company is recalling more than 25 tons of frozen breakfast burritos sold at Walmart and other retailers because of plastic pieces found in some of the food.More >>
Shoppers of second-hand goods may be able to find some bargains at the Salvation Army Family Store in Austintown later this month.More >>
Crestview Local Schools are hosting a town hall meeting today where residents can ask questions about a recommendation from the state to build new Pre-K through 12 facilities.More >>
A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and later killing a postmaster has been indicted on federal charges carrying the possibility of a death sentence.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say tried to steal a car with a child in the back seat.More >>
Police say a man tried to carjack a vehicle with a blind 10-year-old boy inside, but the child's mother fought him off and the man was later arrested.More >>
A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team and police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was...More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania school bus driver was driving drunk with students aboard.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.More >>
A 102-year-old volunteer at an Ohio children's hospital has no plans of slowing down.More >>
Four peacocks have escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo and casually took a stroll on a nearby highway.More >>
Authorities say a man shot in the face while driving in Philadelphia crashed his SUV and then jumped into a police cruiser to seek help.More >>
UPS says it is looking to hire 600 workers in central Ohio as it expands operations at its two local package hubs.More >>
Philadelphia city workers have cleared out two homeless encampments populated mostly by men and women addicted to heroin.More >>
