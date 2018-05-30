Ohio girl dies after being hit by trailer on father's truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio girl who had just been dropped off at a bus stop by her father was fatally struck when she was apparently hit by a trailer that his truck was towing.

Columbus police say the girl, believed to be about 8 years old, died at a hospital Wednesday morning.

Investigators called to the scene in a residential area north of downtown Columbus were trying to determine exactly what happened and how the child was struck.

Police Sgt. Brooke Wilson told The Columbus Dispatch the girl apparently tried to cross the street behind the truck.

Police didn't immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.