Shots fired into Warren daycare

Warren Police are trying to find out who is responsible for firing shots into a daycare facility while two students were inside.

People working at the Learning Express on Colt Drive NW told police several were fired from a car passing the daycare Wednesday afternoon.

Two bullet holes were found in the building's siding. Staff members tell police that two students inside the room at the time the shooting were not injured.

Witnesses from the daycare say the passing car appeared to be chasing three males in the area.

Police say that just minutes before the shooting, officers spoke to a man who was driving a car fitting the same description as the one allegedly involved in the daycare shooting.

The driver of the car told officers just that shots had been fired at him and his friend by four “kids” along Colt Drive NW.

He told police that the suspects may have fled toward the Parkman Landing apartments, but officers say a search of the area turned up no sign of them.

Police say they could see the car and four males in the area when they looked at surveillance video.

Detectives are still investigating.