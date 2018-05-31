Former Grove City College employee allegedly records students

A former Grove City College employee has been charged for allegedly video recording students in the men’s shower and locker room area.

Robert Audia, 29, had been allegedly doing this for approximately two years, according to an investigation.

Grove City Police have been investigating this since October 2017 when the department received a report.

Audia was arraigned Thursday and faces charges including one count of sexual abuse of children, one count of possession of child pornography, 94 counts of invasion of privacy and one count of tampering with evidence.

Audia's bond was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for June 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Grove City College has released the following statement: