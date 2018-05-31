Former Grove City College employee allegedly records students - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Grove City College employee allegedly records students

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

A former Grove City College employee has been charged for allegedly video recording students in the men’s shower and locker room area. 

Robert Audia, 29,  had been allegedly doing this for approximately two years, according to an investigation.

Grove City Police have been investigating this since October 2017 when the department received a report.

Audia was arraigned Thursday and faces charges including one count of sexual abuse of children, one count of possession of child pornography, 94 counts of invasion of privacy and one count of tampering with evidence.

Audia's bond was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing has been set for June 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Grove City College has released the following statement:

In October of this academic year, the College learned of potentially improper and illegal conduct by Mr. Robert Audia, a then Grove City College employee. The Grove City Borough Police Department was immediately notified and within 48 hours after learning of the conduct, Mr. Audia was placed on administrative leave and terminated shortly thereafter.

The terminated employee allegedly used his cell phone to video tape males in a College locker room. No image has been found to be in the public domain, and all identifiable victims have been notified, one of whom was 17 years of age at the time of the alleged criminal behavior.

Prior to the filing of the criminal charges, the Grove City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation with the extensive cooperation of the College, including meeting individually with nearly every identifiable victim.

The College is deeply troubled by this shocking violation of trust. Maintaining a safe and secure community for our students continues to be our highest priority.

