Reaction to Nasser Hamad's prison interview

After listening to Nasser Hamad's message to the media from behind prison walls, Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker says he has no doubt the convicted killer is where he belongs.

"He has zero remorse and when he says, 'I would do it again.', that just tells me he's a raving lunatic, a homicidal maniac, who basically wanted to kill five people and would still do it," Becker said.

Becker says Hamad's claim of self-defense didn't apply at all under Ohio law and that a jury found that to be true.

In his sit down interview with 21 News, Hamad insisted that he called 911 the day of the shooting for help. But Becker says the facts showed otherwise.

"He didn't do it. He lied. We couldn't find it. There was none there and besides that, his attorneys could have subpoenaed the 911 records," Becker said.

From conspiracy theories to Hamad's claims that he thought the group had guns, Becker says Hamad can try to prove it in court, but that none of that was the case.

April Trent drove the van carrying four others to Hamad's house that later became the target of gunfire.

She doesn't understand what Hamad was protecting himself from and only spoke out to 21 News at this point because she believes he should feel some sort of remorse.

"It sickens me. I would think by now that he would have some sort of remorse," April Trent said. "It wasn't only us, there were innocent people around as well that are still suffering from that day."

Trent says she misses her son who was killed that day. She's still coping with the emotional and physical pain. Trent still doesn't believe she should be charged in connection with what happened.

"I know I made a big mistake bringing the boys with me," she said. "When I went there, I went there to confront him to ask him to please just leave them alone."

The mother of 20-year-old fatal shooting victim Joshua Williams said she isn't shocked by Hamad not having any regrets about his actions.

"His lies are a joke and it's sad that people make speculations that weren't in court that day. Because the evidence was plain as day," Kristen Williams said.

Williams said Hamad doesn't make any sense and that she hopes anyone with common sense will see that.

"This man is inhumane. He had an agenda that day and he carried it out," she said.

Both she and Trent said they're doing their best to move on. Williams said her family has vowed to never utter Hamad's name out loud again because they owe that to her son.

If Hamad continues to move forward with his appeal, Becker says he'll be ready.