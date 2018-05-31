Austintown Police: Man arrested after allegedly snorting cocaine off car's trunk

A man has been arrested after he allegedly snorted cocaine off the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon.

Austintown police arrested Anthony L. McCormick, 27, on Mahoning Avenue in the parking lot between Wylie Coyotes and Aadams Appliance Services.

Police say they saw three men standing by the trunk of the car. When the police approached, they heard one man say, "cops, cops, he's coming."

Two of the men walked away while the third, McCormick, allegedly swiped something off of the trunk. The man's nose was running and a white residue was left behind, which police say later tested positive for cocaine.

According to the report, police say they then found a clear jewelry bag containing cocaine inside his pocket as well as a burnt marijuana cigarette.

McCormick was booked in the Mahoning County Jail for drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.