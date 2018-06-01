Recall issued for burritos sold at Walmart, other stores

A Texas company is recalling more than 25 tons of frozen breakfast burritos sold at Walmart and other retailers because of plastic pieces found in some of the food.

Ruiz Food Products announced the recall of 50,706 pounds of El Monterey Signature Burritos that may be contaminated with extraneous material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers who reported finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the burritos.

The frozen cook and serve breakfast burritos were produced on March 3, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

3.38-lb. plastic wrapped packages containing 12 Count, 4.5-ounce individually wrapped frozen “EL MONTEREY SIGNATURE BURRITOS, EGG, SAUSAGE, CHEESE & POTATO” with lot code 18062 and 18063, and a best if used date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may still be in home freezers.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA.

Anyone who has purchased the burritos is urged not to eat them, but either throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474.

The USDA places this recall as a Class II health hazard situation, meaning there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.