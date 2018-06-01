Police: Facebook helps solve theft from Liberty church - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Facebook helps solve theft from Liberty church

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Township Police are crediting social media for helping detectives track down a lawnmower stolen from a township church and the two men suspected of stealing it.

Police are thanking “Facebook friends” for leading investigators to a Toro Zero Turn riding mower and the trailer used to steal it from the Liberty Assembly Church Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say two white males broke into a detached building on the church's Belmont Avenue property just before 4 p.m.

The police and 21 News posted surveillance pictures of the theft on their respective Facebook pages Wednesday night.

By Thursday, Police say they recovered the mower and the trailer from a home on the South Side of Youngstown.

In addition, police say they have identified the two suspects and will file charges against them.

