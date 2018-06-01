Recommendation to revoke three Howland group homes' licenses

After three days of hearings, a hearing examiner is now recommending the state revoke the licenses of three group homes for the elderly in Howland.

21 News brought this story to you exclusively in April, after digging into the state's proposal to cancel the licenses for Just Like Home I, II and III.

The attorney said there was overwhelming evidence of a long history of non-compliance with state rules and "several violations are of a type that are genuinely life threatening and pose a very legitimate risk to the residents of the home."

Following testimony and a review of evidence, a hearing examiner is recommending the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services revoke the licenses of Just Like Home I, II and III that care for the elderly in Howland.

In a report, attorney Ronda Shamansky writes of "particular concern" are repeated citations in 2017 and previous years.

She described several violations as "genuinely life-threatening."

In particular, when an 88-year-old fell in 2017 and did not receive medical attention until two days later, resulting in a broken hip and a potentially fatal blood clot.

Shamansky pointed out "the fact that no employee reported the resident's fall until two days later suggests that the home was either inadequately staffed, or that the employees in attendance at the time of the fall were not trained to deal with emergencies."

In citing incomplete health assessments of residents, Shamansky wrote that the resident who fell did not have any diagnoses in her assessment but her daughter-in-law testified the resident had osteoporosis.

"If the information about her osteoporosis had been available, the staff would have been aware that her bones were brittle and that she was more susceptible to fractures."

Another issue cited, a failure to conduct criminal background checks and the required database checks.

"In three cases, Mrs. Mihas (owner Eugenia Mihas) rehired an employee that she knew had a criminal history that disqualified the employee from working in an adult care facility."

The hearing examiner later wrote "By employing persons convicted of crimes involving dishonesty, theft, or endangering others, and giving those employees unsupervised access to this vulnerable population, Just Like Home placed its residents at a genuine risk of harm."

Shamansky pointed out Mihas was credible in her testimony that she cares deeply for her residents and tries to take good care of them, yet the state presented overwhelming evidence of a long history of non-compliance and serious violations last year.

The more than 15 violations also include no documentation of training for several staff members, staff and in some cases family members administered medications, and the agency did not report allegations of possible abuse and or neglect to the state within 24 hours or at all.

Also included in the findings of fact, is that a resident of Just Like Home III went without prescribed pain medication between August 10 and August 27, 2017, because Mihas took the only key to the narcotics cabinet with her to Greece.

Shamansky pointed out pictures of the slide locks on the top edges of the homes' exterior doors as "chilling" because of a potential fire safety issue.

"If those locks had been used to confine elderly residents with dementia and other infirmities to the home in the event of a staff shortage, and a fire had occurred in any of the three homes, the results could have been tragic."

At two of the homes, the report cites inadequate staffing for a few nights.

21 News reached out to Mihas who referred us to her attorneys. Her legal team said that they have no comment.

Her attorneys have until Monday to file objections. The director of OhioMHAS will then review the report and any objections, before issuing an order by late June or July.



