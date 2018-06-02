Ohio nurses seek relief from overwork and burnout

Some Ohio nurses say stress and staff shortages are burning them out and patient care is suffering.

The Plain Dealer reports the concerns are echoed by nurses across the state who say they love what they do but are overburdened by low staffing levels, greater numbers of patients and added responsibilities.

Some nurses consider leaving the profession, while others find ways to manage the stress. And they worry about what these issues mean for patients and the quality of care they receive.

According to a national survey, 82 percent of nurses consider workplace stress the biggest risk to their health. And about 57 percent say they work extra hours - before or after work or during lunch and breaks - to handle their workload.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.