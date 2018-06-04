Railroad work leads to road closures, detours for downtown Warre - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Railroad work leads to road closures, detours for downtown Warren

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Drivers in downtown Warren can expect detours on two major roadways over the course of two weeks. 

Beginning Monday, crews from the Genesee and Wyoming railroad company are conducting railroad crossing improvements on East Market Street and Niles Road. 

According to a release from the city of Warren, from Monday, June 4th through Friday, June 8th East Market Street will be closed between Laird Avenue and Elm Road. 

The posted detour for that intersection will take eastbound drivers around south on Elm Road, east on South Street and Warren Boulevard, then north on Laird Avenue to East Market Street. 

Westbound drivers will be detoured to Laird Avenue, then west on Woodland Street, and south on Elm to Market Street. 

Meanwhile, the following week, work will move to Niles Road, also known as Rt. 169, between South Street and Logan Avenue. 

Construction on those rails will begin Monday, June 11th and continue through Friday, June 15th. 

During both projects, city officials say access to local businesses will be maintained. 

Maps of the projects and their posted detour routes can be found below: 

