Community tool shed opens to Youngstown neighbors on Monday

Completing a home improvement project can be expensive, especially if you don't have the tools necessary for the job. Which is why the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is reopening the Community Toolshed for the summer.

Youngstown residents can borrow a tool or piece of equipment, free of cost, from the tool shed.

Inside community members will find tools for all sorts of jobs- from weed whackers, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, edgers, and other landscaping tools to carpentry tools, drywall and paint tools, to the basics like saws, shovels, rakes, and more.

All it takes is a valid driver's license, proof of residency in the city of Youngstown, and a signed Community Toolshed Borrowers Agreement and Liability Waiver.

For proof of residency, community members can show a current lease/rental agreement, utility bill or tax bill.

All borrowers must be 18 years of age or older.

Tools and equipment can be scheduled to be borrowed for a maximum of two days.

Equipment is available beginning Monday, June 11th through the summer from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All tool rentals must be scheduled by calling the YNDC at 330-480-0423, no walk-ins will be accepted. For more information, visit the YNDC's website.