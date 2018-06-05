Trumbull County Democratic Party swears in elected officials

The Trumbull County Democratic Party has sworn in and filled three party positions.

Tuesday, the party elected Kathy DiCristofaro of Niles as vice chairman, Karen Zehr of Howland as secretary and Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka was re-elected as the party chairman.

All three were sworn in by party parliamentarian Jeff Goodman.

The party held its reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Enzo's restaurant and lounge in Warren.