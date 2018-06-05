Barletta, Casey on separate sides in Trump, Eagles feud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania plans to attend a White House ceremony without the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump canceled their visit, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is skipping it.

Barletta, who's challenging Casey's re-election bid in November, said he'll be at the White House on Tuesday "representing the proud Pennsylvanians who stand for our flag." None of the Eagles kneeled during the anthem in 2017.

Trump says he'll hold a ceremony to honor veterans and the nation instead. Casey calls it a "political stunt" and says he's proud of the Eagles' accomplishments. He invited the Eagles to visit Capitol Hill.

