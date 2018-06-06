Report: Valley schools lost $24 million to ECOT online charter school

A new report claims that schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million over the course of six years to the online charter school known as ECOT.

The report, released by a group called Innovation Ohio, claims nearly $600,000,000 went from Ohio schools in order to pay the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

A district by district breakdown shows $24 million of that money was lost by local school districts.

According to Innovation Ohio's information, schools in Trumbull County lost more than $15 million, Mahoning County lost more than $8 million, and over $1 million came from Columbiana County school districts.

During a press conference Wednesday, Innovation Ohio announced that over the course of six years, every district in the state, except for six lost state funding to ECOT.

"We are trying to figure out the scope and scale of this thing," said Stephen Dyer, IO's Education Policy Fellow, "and today we are releasing how much has been lost to ECOT in the past six years."

ECOT abruptly closed doors earlier this year, after months of backlash and mounting investigations, leaving thousands of students in Ohio and some in the Valley scrambling to find new schools in order to finish the semester.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT was the largest online school in Ohio and had 23,000 students. All of the money that would normally follow those students to a brick and mortar school instead went to the e-school.

Last year, Ohio Auditor David Yost ordered an examination of every cyber school in the state to make sure the online schools are tracking the actual time's students are spent learning.

Following that audit, it was determined that ECOT owed the state nearly $80 million. From there the e-school lost its major sponsor and was forced to close doors.

Innovation Ohio's report is the first to detail how much each district lost in funding from the state when money followed students to the online learning system.

For some districts, the price was steeper than others.

Warren City Schools were the most impacted in the Valley, losing more than $5 million over the six-year period.

Youngstown City Schools followed, having lost $4.1 million in funding. Niles City Schools ($2 million), Newton Falls Exempted Village ($1.16 million), and Howland ($1 million) rounded out the top five Valley schools that lost the most money.

The full list of Valley schoolS and how much they lost from 2012 until January 2018 can be found below:

Trumbull County Total $15,344,938 Bloomfield Mespo Local $15,669 Bristol Local $151.140 Brookfield Local $409,939 Champion Local $206,599 Girard City $633,146 Howland Local $1,014.283 Hubbard Exempted Village $249,318 Joseph Badger Local $239,810 LaBrae Local $896,778 Lakeview Local $721,971 Liberty Local $478,135 Lordstown Local $63,790 Mathews Local $442,088 Maplewood Local $351,063 McDonald Local $110,066 Newton Falls Exempted Village $1,167,570 Niles City $2,095,632 Southington Local $162,482 Warren City $5.662,122 Weathersfield Local $173,337

Mahoning County Total $8,007,748 Austintown Local $809,861 Boardman Local $420,796 Campbell City $491,417 Canfield Local $291,673 Jackson-Milton Local $94,145 Lowellville Local $21,233 Poland Local $171,740 Struthers City $522,033 Sebring Local $372,561 South Range Local $52,142 Springfield Local $115,946 West Branch Local $414,250 Western Reserve Local $54,635 Youngstown City $4,175,313

Columbiana County Total $1,300.621 Beaver Local $176,318 Columbiana Exempted Village $3,894 Crestview Local $104,146 East Liverpool City $213,237 East Palestine City $52,931 Leetonia Exempted Village $123,478 Lisbon Exempted Village $196,315 Salem City $186,141 Southern Local $97,913 United Local $83,169 Wellsville Local $63,079

More information about Innovation Ohio and their district-by-district breakdown can be found here.