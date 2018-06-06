14th annual Salem Super Cruise gearing up for the weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

14th annual Salem Super Cruise gearing up for the weekend

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
SALEM, Ohio -

Car lovers, engine fanatics, and community members looking for a good time are revving up their engines for the 14th annual Salem Super Cruise this weekend. 

The Salem Super Cruise welcomes cars, motorcycles, and more to Downtown Salem for a four day weekend of car shows, performances, food, games, and a chance to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. 

The Super Cruise, now under the watchful eye of the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club and sponsored by 21 News, will feature unique movie cars, classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. 

This year, the Cruise is going to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank and the 150 local pantries that it helps. 

Monetary donations and non-perishable food will be accepted during the show. The Second Harvest Food Bank will have their own trucks on display to help accept donations. 

The Salem Super Cruise kicks off Thursday, June 7th. 

The fun will run through the following dates:
Thursday, June 7th 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, June 8th 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 9th 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 10th 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A list of events and performances by day are listed here:

THURSDAY, JUNE 7TH

Kickoff Party at Donnell Ford from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Party includes Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck and music by J.T. Ropper, DJ

“Start Your Engines” Event at 7:00 p.m. at the Timberlanes parking lot

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Live Music | Along for the Ride takes the Broadway Street stage from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Car Attraction | #1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street Municipal lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH

Car Cruising from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Antique Car Show at Centennial Park from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00p.m

SOBOS Band on the Broadway Stage from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9TH

WKBN Radio’s Car Care show live at the Timberlanes parking lot from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Auto Cross for all cars at the Salem High School parking lot from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Car Cruise from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Garden Tractor Pull on S. Broadway Avenue | 2:00 p.m. weigh in | Event from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m

Mainstreet Lions Band on the Broadway Stage from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salem Super Cruise Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Manhattan Band on the Broadway Stage from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10TH

Show and Shine at the Timberlanes parking lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot

DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette at the Timberlanes lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Battle of the Bands on the Broadway Stage from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

More information on events, a map, and the parade route can be found on the official event flyer found by following this link:

