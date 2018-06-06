Salem Super Cruise Events - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem Super Cruise Events

Posted: Updated:

Salem Super Cruise Events

June 7th – June 10th | Salem, OH

Check out the Salem Super Cruise four-day lineup of events! The cruise runs from Thursday, June 7 thru Sunday, June 10. It’s a FREE event with cars, trucks and more.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7TH

Kickoff Party at Donnell Ford from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Party includes Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck and music by J.T. Ropper, DJ

“Start Your Engines” Event at 7:00 p.m. at the Timberlanes parking lot

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Live Music | Along for the Ride takes the Broadway Street stage from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Car Attraction | #1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street Municipal lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH

Car Cruising from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Antique Car Show at Centennial Park from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00p.m

SOBOS Band on the Broadway Stage from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9TH

WKBN Radio’s Car Care show live at the Timberlanes parking lot from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Auto Cross for all cars at the Salem High School parking lot from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Car Cruise from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Garden Tractor Pull on S. Broadway Avenue | 2:00 p.m. weigh in | Event from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m

Mainstreet Lions Band on the Broadway Stage from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salem Super Cruise Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Manhattan Band on the Broadway Stage from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10TH

Show and Shine at the Timberlanes parking lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot

DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette at the Timberlanes lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Battle of the Bands on the Broadway Stage from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Click here for more from the Salem Super Cruise

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:54:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:44:38 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:36:25 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Non-emergency phone service restored in Mahoning County townships

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:59:17 GMT

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

    Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch. 

    More >>

  • Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Dying Breed Diesels to show rare truck at Salem Super Cruise Sunday

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:57:51 GMT
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>
    You'll see a lot of rare cars at the Salem Super Cruise tomorrow, but probably not many like the 1984 GMC Astro. Local company Dying Breed Diesels fixes up and restores old trucks from across the country and said they found the Astro completely by accident.  The company said that the truck needed some improvements but they now have it restored to a point where it can be shown off to the public.  Brayden Tucker, the owner of Dying Breed Diesels, told 21 News, "It's a ...More >>

  • YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:30:43 GMT

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>

    The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.  A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.  "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms