Salem Super Cruise Events

June 7th – June 10th | Salem, OH

Check out the Salem Super Cruise four-day lineup of events! The cruise runs from Thursday, June 7 thru Sunday, June 10. It’s a FREE event with cars, trucks and more.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7TH

Kickoff Party at Donnell Ford from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Party includes Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck and music by J.T. Ropper, DJ

“Start Your Engines” Event at 7:00 p.m. at the Timberlanes parking lot

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Live Music | Along for the Ride takes the Broadway Street stage from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Car Attraction | #1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street Municipal lot from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH

Car Cruising from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Antique Car Show at Centennial Park from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00p.m

SOBOS Band on the Broadway Stage from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9TH

WKBN Radio’s Car Care show live at the Timberlanes parking lot from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Auto Cross for all cars at the Salem High School parking lot from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Car Cruise from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot and DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

Garden Tractor Pull on S. Broadway Avenue | 2:00 p.m. weigh in | Event from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mongoose Motorsports featuring cars from the “Fast and Furious” movies on S. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Dying Breed Diesels Semis on N. Lundy Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette | Find this unique treasure in the Timberlane’s parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m

Mainstreet Lions Band on the Broadway Stage from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salem Super Cruise Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Manhattan Band on the Broadway Stage from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10TH

Show and Shine at the Timberlanes parking lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

DJ Big Rick at the Timberlanes lot

DJ Thomas John at the Second Street municipal lot

#1 Performance Flynn Auto Collection at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Nightmare Monster Truck at the Second Street municipal lot from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Bair’s Barn Find Corvette at the Timberlanes lot from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Battle of the Bands on the Broadway Stage from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

