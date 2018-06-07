Lease approval requested for new restaurants in downtown Youngstown

Two restaurants have requested lease approval from the city of Youngstown.

The board of control's approval has been requested to approve a lease between the city of Youngstown and 20 Federal Street Eatery for an Antone's Kitchen restaurant.

The lease would provide approximately 640 square feet of space in the 20 Federal Place building.

The board's approval has also been requested to approve a lease between the city of Youngstown and Aleen LaRocca Pizza Joe's.

That lease would provide approximately 575 square feet of space in the 20 Federal Place building.