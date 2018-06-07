Sharon man sentenced to 18-40 years for shooting over transgende - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon man sentenced to 18-40 years for shooting over transgender dispute

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
MERCER, Pa. -

A judge in Mercer County sentenced a Sharon man to 18-40 years in prison today after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder in April.

Zachary McClimans, 23, told police he shot a co-worker at Walmart for making negative comments about his decision to undergo a transgender transformation.

Prosecutors dropped seven other charges filed against McClimans who was accused of shooting a co-worker four times in November 2016.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting occurred shortly after McClimans told his co-workers at the Hermitage store that he was beginning the process of changing gender from male to female.

McClimans told police that after fellow employee Jayson Hall made a disparaging remark about his decision, McClimans returned to Walmart with the intention of stopping Hall from allegedly making threats.

Police say that McClimans shot Hall four times, then went to his car in the parking lot where police found him with a .38 caliber pistol.

Hall survived the shooting.

