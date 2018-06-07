Ohioans encouraged to know warning signs of elder abuse

You're probably familiar with the stereotypes about people who wear glasses -- these folks are studious and spend a lot of time indoors with their noses in a book.More >>
Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.More >>
It's important to recognize signs of depression in yourself or a loved one, including a child, and to get help from a doctorMore >>
Eight million people in less-developed countries die needlessly each year, and that loss of life strips $6 trillion from the economies of those nations, new research calculates.More >>
Vegan diets are hard for many people to stick with long-term, but studies show that this way of eating can translate to weight loss.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine protected animals from dozens of strains of HIV. And a human trial of the vaccine is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, according to U.S. researchers.More >>
Dog lovers might be distressed by the latest research on flu pandemics.More >>
Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.More >>
Many migraine sufferers skip recommended behavioral treatments, such as stress management and talk therapy, a new study finds.More >>
Not every food you eat has to be low-calorie when you want to lose weight.More >>
