Mill Creek Park Jogger recounts encounter with stalker

Mill Creek MetroParks Police are recommending that people jog or exercise with a friend until they find a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a woman jogging in the park.

Just two months after a 51-year-old woman was attacked by a man and dragged into the woods while walking, a second victim says she had a frightening experience in the park, only she got away.

The second victim, a 37-year-old woman wrote in a blog that she had always felt safe at Mill Creek MetroParks, up until Monday.

Allison Jeric says as she was jogging her usual trail when she realized she was being followed by a man.

The woman says that man was not only following her but masturbating and making lewd comments. She says she ran as fast as she could to her car and cried.

According to Mill Creek MetroParks Police, the suspect exposed himself and committed his lewd act on the West Newport Foot Trail, just south of the Old Mill.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned African American male. She says he looked anywhere from 18 to 22 years old. The suspect was wearing red shorts, no shirt, and had short dark hair.

June 07, 2018

Dear friend(s) who have ever walked, hiked, or ran at Mill Creek Park (or ANYWHERE for that matter),



I write this letter to you to make you aware.

We must always be aware of our surroundings. We must always pay attention to location, who we are passing, safe places, ways out of trails.

Why? To stay SAFE.



Why am I just now writing this letter?

Because until Monday, June 4, 2018, I have always felt safe and confident running by myself no matter where I am, but especially at Mill Creek Park. Mill Creek, since discovering trails, has always been my go-to place to get away. I love the beauty and peacefulness of the trail. I love the ability to run/walk/explore...to always find something new in a place I know and love so well.



On June 4th, that safety and love was stripped from me.



Monday, early afternoon, I headed out on what I thought would be the first of a plethora of summer runs on the trail. Some runs would be solo while others would be shared with my mini-me. This particular run was a solo run.



I am going to take you through my run to help you know where I was and what happened.



I started on a perfect fall-ish summer day at the Lily Pond, dressed in my Inov8 trail shoes, compression socks, shorts, a light, long sleeve shirt, and my Crew Racing Ball Cap. I had my trusty amphipod water bottle with me along with my amphipod belt that carries my phone. I took my normal route that runs all the way to the Cinderella Bridge. From there I took the trail to the left that takes you up to Lanterman's Mill. USUALLY, I would go to the Mill and turn around; however, on this day I decided to do some 'splorin to find some new trails to take Kenz on. Once I got to the road to cross to go to the mill, I took the road down to the covered bridge. I thought about just crossing it and heading back, but I decided to take the trail system that started to the right of the covered bridge (side NOT closest to the mill). This section was brand new to me.



As I continued down the path that curved to the left, I passed an African American Man.

DESCRIPTION I GAVE TO POLICE:

Light skinned African American Male

18-22 years old

Athletic build

Red shorts, no shirt

Short, dark hair



I said hi, as I always do when I pass people. I didn't really think anything about it. I continued down the path about a tenth of a mile more, checked my watch and knew it was time to turn around. When I did, the same man I passed earlier (who was originally going in the opposite direction) was now following me, masturbating, saying extremely lewd things to me, all while having his phone out. I quickly continued on in the direction I was originally traveling, with the intent of finding the road and getting back to my car as thoughts of being attacked, raped, or killed flooded my brain. I briefly thought about taking out my phone and calling for help, but then I quickly became nervous that doing so, the perpetrator would realize who I was calling and continue to pursue me or more quickly cause me harm, thus I ran as fast as I could praying, screaming in my head for the road to be near. I did glance back a few times, to see the man was still following me. Unfortunately, I was not greeted with a road, but a creek. The trail I was on dead-ended into a creek, which means my only way out was to turn around and head back. I was petrified. Fortunately, as I tried to run as fast as I could while paying attention to my footing, and also trying to pay attention to the tree line. I kept fearing he was in the trees, waiting to pounce, because on my way back I was literally a sitting, well running, duck. I do not know why the man did not attack, but he didn't, and for that I am thankful. I hightailed it back to the mill, where I sat and balled my eyes out for a good five minutes, but then, becoming fearful again, I ran as quickly as I could back to my car...not enjoying nature, cursing every step, praising the fact I was ok, and my guardian angel was obviously with me. As I passed people, I could not bring myself to make eye contact, and often ran faster when I came across people.



Once I got home I called Mill Creek Police and reported the incident to dispatch. Within an hour an officer called me. I met with the same officer on Tuesday. The bottom line is, it sounds like the same man may be in conjunction with all incidents reported recently, including the attack a few weeks ago, based on the similarity of descriptions.



The officer repeatedly said how lucky I am to be ok and physically unharmed; however, I can tell you that this incident has definitely left me mentally scarred. When driving to meet the officer Tuesday, I got nauseous just driving to the park. When looking at people's posts from Global Running Day of people running alone, I got nervous and anxious.



The officer strongly urged me that if I am on the trails I need to be with a buddy. I asked about the safety of the route from the Lily Pond to the Mill, to which the officer said there have been some issues with the area at and around the Mill. He suggested carrying mace. He said if I am running by myself, the road is the better bet. He encouraged me to report (as soon as I feel safe) anything that ever feels off or suspicious, and I would encourage you to do the same



I am at a loss; (some) people suck, and they are trying to take away from us runners, walkers and hikers all that we find peaceful and sacred. I was beside myself that I had to actually by mace for Kenz and me to take with us, and I would highly encourage you to purchase some for yourself.



I am buying a new running vest to hold my water to be able to carry mace in my hand and have my hands free.



I also understand though that I cannot live in fear. I have to go back to Mill Creek to be able to know and understand I will be ok (of course that means venturing WITH someone). I talked to my mini-me about the situation, and we decided on Friday (tomorrow) we are going to take a stroll somewhere tomorrow in Mill Creek. I don't know how it will work, or if I will have to stick to roads with her tomorrow, but I have to take that step.



Please, PLEASE, friends, stay safe, know we are not invincible. There is safety in numbers.

Please share this any and everywhere you can.

