Boardman stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in her Boardman home made his first court appearance Thursday evening.

A Mahoning County prosecutor asked for a high bond and recommended $50,000. The judge took the request one step higher and ordered 24-year-old Devin Nash back to be held without bond until his next court appearance.

The victim's 15-year-old son told police he heard his mother scream around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found her bleeding on the kitchen floor of their Meadowbrook Avenue home, just off Market Street.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the home they found the 35-year-old victim lying on the kitchen floor "with blood all around her".

The woman was transported to the hospital. Authorities say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities say Nash turned himself into Youngstown Police Department and was transported to the Boardman Police Department.

A judge asked Nash if he had any comments before bond was set.

Nash told the judge, "It was an accident. I didn't mean to do that."

Nash has been charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.