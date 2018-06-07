Boardman stabbing suspect makes first court appearance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in her Boardman home made his first court appearance Thursday evening. 

A Mahoning County prosecutor asked for a high bond and recommended $50,000. The judge took the request one step higher and ordered 24-year-old Devin Nash back to be held without bond until his next court appearance.

The victim's 15-year-old son told police he heard his mother scream around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found her bleeding on the kitchen floor of their Meadowbrook Avenue home, just off Market Street.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the home they found the 35-year-old victim lying on the kitchen floor "with blood all around her".

The woman was transported to the hospital. Authorities say her injuries are not life-threatening. 

Authorities say Nash turned himself into Youngstown Police Department and was transported to the Boardman Police Department.

A judge asked Nash if he had any comments before bond was set.

Nash told the judge, "It was an accident. I didn't mean to do that."

Nash has been charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms