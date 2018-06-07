Lordstown one step closer to proposed warehouse

Lordstown is one step closer to securing those 1,000 jobs that would come with a proposed TJX warehouse.

Many local lawmakers are in full support of the passage of House Bill 292.

The bill that passed on Thursday included an amendment that would allow a referendum vote on the TJX project to take place months earlier than under existing law.

Congressman Tim Ryan applauded the passage of the bill but says there is more work to be done.

"We must continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that this facility, with its thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in payroll and revenue, comes to our region. I have been encouraged by the resilience and support of the Lordstown community and elected leadership throughout this entire process, and am proud to represent them in the United States Congress," said Ryan.

State Rep. Mike O’Brien says he's looking ahead. "I look forward to the positive impact that these new jobs will have on our region’s families and communities, and will continue to work in every way possible at the state level to ensure we remain competitive in meeting the needs of our area’s businesses and workers," said O'Brien.

Officials say the facility could be up and running by 2020.

The legislation now awaits Governor Kasich’s signature.