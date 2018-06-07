Local neurosurgeon receives YSU's Friend of University award

A local neurosurgeon and his wife received YSU's Friend of the University Award at the annual ceremony on Thursday evening.

Dr. Chander M. Kohli and his wife Karen donated more than one million dollars last fall to the university as part of the "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign. Kohli is the former chairman of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees.

The annual Friend of the University Award recognizes the leadership and contributions to YSU and the community by a particular individual or individuals.

The money the Kohli's donated will go towards 18 cutting-edge classrooms of the future. Each classroom will contain some of the most advanced educational technologies available.

Each classroom will be named the Aneal Mohan Kohli Classroom of the Future, in memory of the Kohli's late son.

"We are pleased to recognize and honor the Kohli's for their generosity and commitment over many years to YSU and the greater Youngstown community," said YSU President, Jim Tressel.