NFL player will host backpack giveaway at Hubbard High School

Hubbard High School graduate Kurtis Drummond is returning to the area on Saturday to host a backpack giveaway.

School officials said that Drummond, who currently plays for the Houston Texans, will be donating 300 backpacks full of school supplies to students in grades four through nine.

The event will take place at the Hubbard High School. Check-in will begin at 1:00 p.m.

To participate in the event, you must register online at www.kurtisdrummondnfl.com.