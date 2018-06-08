Black Bear Sports Group Joins Phantoms ownership group

Phantoms CEO Bruce Zoldan has a new co-owner.

Black Bear Sports Group, based in Maryland, is now a 50-50 owner of the Youngstown Phantoms.

“Fans in Youngstown should be really excited with this group,” Zoldan told 21 Sports, adding the Loney family is no longer part of the ownership group.

“This new group is committed to keeping the team in Youngstown,” said Zoldan.

The Phantoms lost in the Clark Cup Final to Fargo last month.

“Black Bear representatives will be in town next week to meet with employees and are excited to be part of the Phantoms,” Zoldan said.

Zoldan said he’s expecting to sign an agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins to get them more involved with the Phantoms.