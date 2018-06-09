YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning. A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made. "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...More >>
The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning. A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary. Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made. "We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, j...More >>
Salt Springs Rd. is closed at Muth Rd. for railroad crossing repairs and roadway paving through Thursday, June 14.More >>
Salt Springs Rd. is closed at Muth Rd. for railroad crossing repairs and roadway paving through Thursday, June 14.More >>
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny and Lawrence counties will occur Saturday through Friday, June 9-15 weather permitting.More >>
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny and Lawrence counties will occur Saturday through Friday, June 9-15 weather permitting.More >>
When you go to the Salem Super Cruise this weekend you'll see all kinds of cars restored to their former glory. You'll also see one car that's a little different from the rest: a '66 Corvette that's a true survivor.More >>
When you go to the Salem Super Cruise this weekend you'll see all kinds of cars restored to their former glory. You'll also see one car that's a little different from the rest: a '66 Corvette that's a true survivor.More >>
Police say the parents of a Philadelphia elementary school boy attacked a vice principal and principal during Family Fun Day after they were told they had to sign the child out in the office.More >>
Police say the parents of a Philadelphia elementary school boy attacked a vice principal and principal during family fun day after they were told they had to sign the child out in the office.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral home owner has admitted stealing nearly $300,000 from dozens of clients who prepaid for their funerals.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral home owner has admitted stealing nearly $300,000 from dozens of clients who prepaid for their funerals.More >>
State police say a truck driver was watching a football game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >>
State police say a truck driver was watching a football game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >>
An employee was killed and two people were injured after a car crashed into a Washington Health Services outpatient center in Pennsylvania.More >>
An employee was killed and two people were injured after a car crashed into a Washington Health Services outpatient center in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man fleeing from a bank robbery in Ohio shot at officers and struck a bystander in a bar instead.More >>
Police say a man fleeing from a bank robbery in Ohio shot at officers and struck a bystander in a bar instead.More >>
A health care benefits company is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to help authorities in part of Ohio hard hit by the state's overdose crisis.More >>
A health care benefits company is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to help authorities in part of Ohio hard hit by the state's overdose crisis.More >>
Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation to set up a state-administered program to take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.More >>
Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation to set up a state-administered program to take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.More >>
Pennsylvania high school students may soon be facing a new test on civics knowledge, but they won't have to pass it in order to graduate.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign a new law requiring Pennsylvania students to take a test of civics knowledge, although they don't need it to graduate.More >>
The city of Philadelphia has announced an almost $10 million settlement with a man who spent 25 years in prison before being acquitted in a retrial in the 1991 rape and murder of a 77-year-old womanMore >>
A man who spent 25 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman before being acquitted in a retrial has reached a $10 million settlement with Philadelphia.More >>