YWCA Mahoning Valley gets blast from the past with time capsule opening

The women of the YWCA Mahoning Valley got a blast from the past Saturday Morning.

A time capsule placed in the ground in 1928 was removed to celebrate the building's 90th anniversary.

Members then turned around and placed items from 2018 into the time capsule, hoping to give those 100 years from now an idea of the progress that the YWCA has made.

"We also have newspapers from today, the Vindicator and the Warren Tribune, we also have annual reports from the YWCA, just some items to tell folks in 100 years what was going on at the YWCA in 2018," says Chair of the Board of Directors Cheryl McArthur.

Inside were old newspapers from the day it was buried, an American flag, and pictures from members of the community.