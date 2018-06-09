NFL player gives back to kids in his hometown, Hubbard

A local NFL player from Hubbard came back to his hometown to show the community he hasn't forgotten about them.

Although Kurtis Drummon now plays for the Houston Texans, he took time to take care of kids in Hubbard.

Drummond met with kids in the 4-9th grades at the Hubbard High School auditorium on Saturday.

The defensive back gave away more than 300 backpacks so kids can be successful in school.

Drummond says doing events like this are important to him.

"I just want to show the kids it's important to give back, show them it's important to be a good person, be a good individual, not only care about yourself but care about the person next to you," says Drummond.

Drummond says it's humbling to be able to make kids happy with a backpack full of supplies.

He credits Coach Brian Hoffman with helping instill these values in him, along with coaches at Michigan State.