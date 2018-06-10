YSU names Cliffe College of Creative Arts and Communication

Youngstown State University named its College of Creative Arts and Communication on Sunday, the Cliff College of Creative Arts and Communication.

Representatives stated that the college is named in honor of the parents of the late Earle Wayne Cliff Jr., who was a Youngstown area native, and went on to work for Hughes Aircraft and in real estate in California.

Mr. Cliffe passed away last year at the age of 94. When he died, he left a $1.3 million gift to Youngstown State University.

Youngstown State University President, Jim Tressel said, "Mr. Cliffe never forgot his Youngstown roots; now his name will be forever remembered through the Cliffe College of Creative Arts and Communication. We thank Mr. Cliffe and his family for their support, and we're honored to have the Cliffe name memorialized on our campus."

The Cliffe College of Creative Arts and Communication is located in Bliss Hall on the YSU campus.

Representatives for the University stated that the Cliffe College offers seven degrees in nearly 40 fields of study via the Dana School of Music and the departments of Art, Communication and Theater/Dance.

According to administration, the college puts on more than 400 events annually, including musical concerts, art exhibits, major theatrical productions, dance ensembles and the Summer Festival of the Arts.

Representatives said that the naming is in honor of Wayne Cliffe's parents, Dr. Earle W. and Ida Cliffe. Dr. Earle Wayne Cliffe Sr. was a prominent Youngstown area physician, where he practiced for 20 years prior to his death in 1939.



Ida was a nurse, and they raised their two sons, Charles and Wayne, on the north side of Youngstown. Dr. Wayne provided the gift for this naming to express his love and appreciation for his parents.



The gift is part of the $100 million "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign, the largest in YSU history. The campaign is spearheaded by the YSU Foundation, the official fundraising arm of YSU. For more information on the campaign, visit www.ysufoundation.org.