Youngstown Police searching for suspect who shot, killed woman answering door

Youngstown Police continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a 66-year-old woman on the city's north side.

Youngstown Police Detectives said 66-year-old Diane Dent was shot after stepping on to her porch to answer a knock at the door.

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Goleta Avenue, just off of Gypsy Lane on Youngstown's north side, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found her lying on the front porch after being shot twice.

Dent was then reportedly rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities state that the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

However, detectives now say a neighbor was able to give investigators a description, saying that the suspect had threatened to shoot her as well.

Dent was described by friends and neighbors as a church-going woman who was kind.

All this after a similar attack in Boardman last week where a man knocked on the door of a home and brutally stabbed a woman inside.

Just on Tuesday, two reported that they were robbed at gunpoint after answering the door at their house on Clarencedale Avenue in Youngstown.

"If anyone knocks at your door, and you don't know who they are, and you don't feel comfortable opening the door -- don't open the door and call 911," said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.