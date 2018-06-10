Mill Creek Park stalking victim hopes to help others

Allison Jeric now walks or runs with her mom or daughter nearby after a man followed her along with a trail in Mill Creek park.

She says the man was doing a lewd act and yelling things at her.

Jeric said, "It was at that moment I felt extremely fearful for my life and felt scared for the first time ever running in the park."

Jeric, who was exploring new trails, continued to run but the unfamiliar trail ended at a creek.

With her sense of safety shattered, Jeric is no longer running alone.

When her family can't run with her, she is seeking out other runners.

Jeric added, "I've joined a bunch of groups that I plan on running with and not by myself. I now take extra precautions. It was a wake-up scare for me."

She says she also heard about the incident in April where a woman was badly beaten in the park.

"I had heard about the attack that took place in April, but I took it with a grain of salt. I kept doing what I loved thinking it would never happen to me. I want other women to learn from what happened to me," Jeric said.



As Jeric runs, she is taking steps to help protect others.

Her blog on "Searching for Allison" is a warning for everyone to not think it can't happen to them.

Jeric emphasized, "I would encourage everyone now to have something with them, whether it's pepper spray, mace, whatever they can have and more importantly when they run, have someone run with them, never be by yourself. "